Two big concerts have been announced for next summer.

Gary Barlow and Olly Murs have both confirmed dates in Ireland in June 2021 – by which time we hope shows will be allowed to go ahead!

Take That singer Barlow brings his ‘Music Played By Humans’ tour (including an orchestra) to The SSE Arena, Belfast on the 21st of June and the 3Arena, Dublin on June 22nd, with tickets on sale from 9:30am next Friday, October 9th.


Olly Murs will play Belfast’s Live at Botanic Gardens on June 7th, followed by an appearance at Live At The Marquee in Cork on June 8th. Olly fans can grab their tickets next Friday at 9am.

After concerts were completely wiped out in 2020 because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, music fans will be hoping there’s a way these gigs can go ahead. For now, it’s at least something to look forward to!

