Two big concerts have been announced for next summer.

Gary Barlow and Olly Murs have both confirmed dates in Ireland in June 2021 – by which time we hope shows will be allowed to go ahead!

Take That singer Barlow brings his ‘Music Played By Humans’ tour (including an orchestra) to The SSE Arena, Belfast on the 21st of June and the 3Arena, Dublin on June 22nd, with tickets on sale from 9:30am next Friday, October 9th.

The one we’ve been waiting for ! I’m excited to announce that we’ll be hitting the road in 2021. To get access to an exclusive pre-sale on 7th October at 9:30AM BST, pre-order my new album ‘Music Played By Humans’ to receive your code… Let’s do it ! 🙌 https://t.co/9XlnaaIpyh pic.twitter.com/OX3VLxEagk — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) October 2, 2020

Olly Murs will play Belfast’s Live at Botanic Gardens on June 7th, followed by an appearance at Live At The Marquee in Cork on June 8th. Olly fans can grab their tickets next Friday at 9am.

YEP that's right 🤪…. I'm getting back to work & going on a 2021 SUMMER TOUR ☀️🍻😎 GET IN!! New music, New year and New vibes! 9am Friday 9th October tickets will be on sale 👌🏻😎👍🏻 SEE YA 🔜 XX pic.twitter.com/nYKHGei0f8 — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) October 2, 2020

After concerts were completely wiped out in 2020 because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, music fans will be hoping there’s a way these gigs can go ahead. For now, it’s at least something to look forward to!