The story of a couple who cheated their way to the highest prize on flagshipe ITV gameshow ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ is being turned into a television drama.

Michael Sheen, Matthew Macfayden and Sian Clifford all star in the story about couple Charles and Diana Ingrim – the infamous ‘Coughing Major’ who conspired with his wife who were found guilty of deception in 2003 after conning their way to the top.

Quiz will be a three-part drama, and air on the same channel where the Ingrims made their million on the show in 2001, that was hosted by Chris Tarrant, and had had just five winners in 32 seasons and 610 episodes across 21 years.

Ingram was a former Army major, and listened for coughs from Tecwen Whittock, a college lecturer who sat in the audience, to steer him to the correct answers.

The drama is directed by Stephen Frears, whose credits include the TV series A Very English Scandal and the film-length biopic The Queen.