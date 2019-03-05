Game of Thrones returns this April, here’s some bits you’ll need to know if you’re a fan of the show.

So, GOT is about to drop. In fact, season 8 is on the way in literally – weeks. The full character list has yet to be UNLEASHED but the usual’s are set to return.

Kit Harington returns as Jon Snow, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark. The Lannisters, Greyjoys, The Mother of Dragons’ posee are returning too.

The thing is though, because the TV show has now overtaken the book series by writer George RR Martin, it’s impossible to say what’s going to happen in the last ever series of the show. What we can tell you is You can catch the new episodes of Game of Thrones from Sunday 14 April 2019 on both streaming on NOW TV and on your telly each Sunday night on Sky Atlantic.

We, EXCITED!

