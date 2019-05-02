The newly-installed waxwork of Game of Thrones character, Daenerys Targaryen, at Dublin’s Wax Museum has garnered a lot of reaction since it was unveiled earlier this month.

With Twitter reactions and news reports as far as India and the US, it was only a matter of time it got into the hands of the chat show host, Jimmy Kimmel.

And what better time to mention it than the night actress Emilia Clarke guest appeared.

As the GoT star is busy with press junkets for the final season, Kimmel resurfaced a photo of the figure and ask her if she had seen it.

In which she replied: “I mean, legitimately it’s frightening. I was like ‘that is my brother’.”

Watch her entire reaction from 3:33

Wax Museum, located at The Lafayette Building, 22-25 Westmoreland St, Temple Bar to check it out for yourself.