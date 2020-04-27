This year’s Love Island singletons will receive coronavirus tests before entering the villa according to reports.

While the new series still hasn’t been confirmed, producers are hoping it will take place towards the end of summer in Majorca.

Each of the contestants will have a health check to ensure they don’t spread COVID-19 in the villa.

Insiders say the strict measures have been put in place to protect the cast and crew from catching the deadly disease, with producers running tests alongside routine STI checks.

The TV source told The Sun: “Producers are optimistic the series could go ahead, but they don’t want to take any risks with coronavirus spreading on set so are looking at testing contestants in advance.”

Speaking of the swirling rumours that suggested this year’s hit show could take place in the UK instead of sunny Mallorca, they added: “Talk of hosting the show in the UK has been vetoed.

“There would be nothing more depressing than seeing lovers huddled under blankets and umbrellas and stomping around in wellies.

“But if lockdown restrictions are lifted soon crew will work towards an August or September start date.”

Despite the excitement brewing around the latest show, an ITV spokesperson gave nothing away and revealed it was “too early to comment”.