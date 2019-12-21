By Michelle McGlynn

Christmas is a time to create beautiful memories with the ones we love and Simon Zebo has certainly done that this year.

Taking the Christmas-time proposal to new levels, ex-Munster man got down on one knee in one of the world’s most romantic spots.

Zebo popped the question to his childhood sweetheart, Elvira Fernandez, in front of the Eiffel Tower last night.

The city that the couple now call home provided an incredibly romantic backdrop as the Eiffel Tower sparkled against the night sky and a nearby busker serenaded them.

“Last night was special. My childhood sweetheart said yes,” Zebo wrote on Instagram today.

“From the bushes in Blackrock as 15/16 year olds to the bright lights of Paris as parents of 3 beautiful children.

“Love you forever Eva my queen.”

The couple welcomed their third child, Noah Anthony Fernandez Zebo, just over four weeks ago.

The winger, who now plays for Racing 92, was congratulated by his former Ireland and Munster teammates and many others across the sporting world.