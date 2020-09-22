Gabrielle Union is hosting a re-imagining of ‘Friends’ for a more diverse generation.

A cast of black actors is going to re-enact an episode of the hit 90’s TV show.

The Zoom read-out of ‘The One Where No One’s Ready’ is in aid of ‘When We All Vote’ – an organisation attempting to increase voter registration numbers in the US.

The all-black cast reading of Friends will feature Sterling K Brown, Ryan Bathe, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope.

In June, co-creator Marta Kauffman acknowledged the sitcom’s lack of diversity. Kauffman, who created the series with David Crane, got emotional at the virtual 2020 ATX TV festival when she was asked what she wishes she’d known at the start of her career.

Kauffman said atthe time “Sorry, I just wish I knew then what I know now. I would’ve made very different decisions.”

“I mean we’ve always encouraged people of diversity in our company, but I didn’t do enough and now all I can think about is what can I do?” she continued. “What can I do differently? How can I run my show in a new way? And that’s something I not only wish I knew when I started showrunning, but I wish I knew all the way up through last year.”

Months earlier, Schwimmer told the The Guardian that he made a “conscious push” for more diversity on the show.