By Cillian Doyle.

Friends: The Reunion is going to be shown on NOW.

The highly anticipated TV special will be available on-demand from 8am on Thursday, May 27th.

The long-awaited get-together will see all of the stars return for a real-life celebration of the beloved show.



James Corden will host the special with a number of guest stars appearing throughout the program.

Among the stars appearing is Tom Selleck, who played Monica’s boyfriend Richard in the earlier seasons of the sitcom.

Also appearing is Maggie Wheeler (OH MY GAWD!) who played the unforgettable Janice Hosenstein – who dated Chandler Bing on several occasions and appeared at least once in every season (she even hooked up with Ross!)

