May 27th was a BIG day for Friends fans in the South East and of course the world.

It brought the long-awaited Friends: The Reunion special to the screen with all 6 actors reflecting on their time acting in the sitcom, which first aired in 1994.

With many moments of the almost 2-hour special being standouts – from the iconic “Could I Be Wearing Any More Clothes?” outfit making a return – famously worn by Joey in the episode The One Where No One’s Ready – to actors David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston revealing that they channelled their own “crushes” for each other into the Ross and Rachel storyline – one moment from the reunion has gone viral on Irish Twitter.


Seen above, is Matt LeBlanc, sitting in his chair on the set of Apartment 20, engaging in the conversation with his fellow cast members.

Some fans have expressed the similarity to the “typical Irish Dad”.

If you’ve been scrolling through your Twitter feed since Thursday, you are bound to have come across a meme of Matt LeBlanc.

This Twitter User even got her own Dad to pose the same way!

This one is top tier comedy!

And finally!!!

