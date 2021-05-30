By Cillian Doyle.

May 27th was a BIG day for Friends fans in the South East and of course the world.

It brought the long-awaited Friends: The Reunion special to the screen with all 6 actors reflecting on their time acting in the sitcom, which first aired in 1994.

With many moments of the almost 2-hour special being standouts – from the iconic “Could I Be Wearing Any More Clothes?” outfit making a return – famously worn by Joey in the episode The One Where No One’s Ready – to actors David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston revealing that they channelled their own “crushes” for each other into the Ross and Rachel storyline – one moment from the reunion has gone viral on Irish Twitter.

and youve two partners do ya? jesus fair play id be at that if she'd let me pic.twitter.com/Z1s4JDyomL — binky (@gothbabys) May 29, 2021

Seen above, is Matt LeBlanc, sitting in his chair on the set of Apartment 20, engaging in the conversation with his fellow cast members.

Some fans have expressed the similarity to the “typical Irish Dad”.

If you’ve been scrolling through your Twitter feed since Thursday, you are bound to have come across a meme of Matt LeBlanc.

"tell me love, are you alright for money? You are? Right so, I'll put you on to your mother…" pic.twitter.com/KM10jzPWCT — Ruby fan account (@MedievalDuffer) May 29, 2021

20 Carroll’s and a €6 quick pick please…no petrol #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/qeXyQsjLmb — Graham Patchell 🇮🇪🇪🇺🇵🇸 (@GrahamPatchell) May 29, 2021

This Twitter User even got her own Dad to pose the same way!

This one is top tier comedy!

I won't have tea no, just dropped in for a minute….4 hours later…#mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/YvFWkhqdWH — Declan Browne (@decbrowne1) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc looking like he won the raffle at the quiz and he's after sending the grand-niece up with the ticket to collect the prize. pic.twitter.com/66ENcJHySc — Ciarán 🇵🇸 (@Call_Me_Ciaran) May 29, 2021

Matt Le Blanc as a Late Late Audience member pic.twitter.com/VCOZVGLgZx — Dave Keenan (@PunLovinLad) May 29, 2021

“Are ya still at the DJing?” pic.twitter.com/4A9r9rGtRI — Sam Greenwood (@Sam_Greenwood_) May 29, 2021

Old PE teacher supervising your free maths class pic.twitter.com/a2MxCCdIuO — Aodh (@FollowTheLaoide) May 28, 2021

And finally!!!

You’re studying politics is it? Jaysus so am I taking to the future Taoiseach? pic.twitter.com/ksVoxOjm4x — Lauren ✨ (@LaurenMaunsell) May 29, 2021