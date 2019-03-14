Rod Stewart, two survivors of the Bataclan terror attack, and cervical cancer campaigner Laura Brennan are among the guests on this week’s Late Late Show

Katie Healy and David Nolan will describe how they survived the attack at the Bataclan theatre in Paris which claimed the lives of 90 people in 2015.

Laura Brennan will discuss the uptake of the HPV vaccine and her personal story of fighting cancer.

Rod Stewart will talk about his family, fame and fortune ahead of his gig in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in May.

Author Colm O’Regan is back with a new book: Ann Devine, Ready For Her Close-Up. Colm joins Ryan to discuss what makes the Irish Mammy such a treasured part of our national identity, and why he’s decided to make one the centre point for his first outing as a novelist.

Singer James Morrison will perform on the show.

