Two big movies hitting the cinema this weekend.

‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video-game franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog.

The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom. The movie stars James Marsden and Jim Carrey.



Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in this new film adaptation of ‘Emma’. Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town.

The movie is directed by Autumn De Wilde, Anya Taylor Joy, Johnny Flynn and Bill Nighy.



