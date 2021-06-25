It’s a good weekend if you like high-octane action.

In cinemas, F9 is the latest release in the Fast and Furious series. John Cena pops up as Vin Diesel’s brother…and lots of cars go really fast.

Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne star in The Ice Road, which is on Prime on this side of the Atlantic. When miners become trapped underground, a team of drivers set out on a seemingly impossible rescue mission.

In emotional drama Supernova, Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci star as partners travelling across England in an old camper van visiting friends, but a life-changing diagnosis means their time together has become more important than ever. It’s in selected cinemas now.

