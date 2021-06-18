Options for the cinema and small screen this weekend.

In The Heights is the latest Lin Manuel Miranda (creator of Hamilton) musical to get the big-screen treatment. It follows characters from a largely Dominican neighborhood in Washington Heights, New York as they each pursue their dreams.

British horror In The Earth has been getting good reviews. A routine job in a forest turns into a nightmare experience for a scientist and park scout. Have a look for it in your local cinema listings.

If you’re staying in, Kevin Hart stars as a single dad struggling to come to terms with his new-found responsibility in Netflix original Fatherhood.

