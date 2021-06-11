With cinemas open again, here’s what you can see on the big screen this weekend.

Sequel Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway sees Peter (voiced once again by James Corden) swap the countryside for the city where he encounters a group of shady rabbits.

Nobody stars Bob Odenkirk from Better Call Saul. His past catches up with him after his reaction to a break-in at his home raises questions for his family.

If you’re staying home, check out All My Life on Now. It’s the true story of a couple who plan their wedding despite the groom’s cancer diagnosis.

