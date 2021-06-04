We can finally look forward to returning to cinemas!

At home this weekend, you can stream The New Mutants on Now. Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Heaton are among a group of young mutants who must fight to save themselves at a secret facility.

Yesterday arrives on Netflix today. After a freak accident Himesh Patel wakes up to discover The Beatles never existed = how long can he use it ot his advantage?!

From Monday, we can finally see movies on the big screen! And one film we’re eager to see in A Quiet Place 2. Emily Blunt and John Krazinski return to silently fight monsters who hunt by sound.

Also in cinemas, The Devil Made Me Do It the seventh film in the “Conjuring” Universe, and is inspired by real life events.

