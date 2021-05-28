Here’s what we’re excited about watching this weekend.

NOW subscribers can see Riverdance – The Animated Adventure from today. A young Irish boy and his Spanish friend journey into a mythical (and musical) world on a fantastic adventure. An all-star voice cast includes Pierce Brosnan, Aisling Bea and Brendan Gleeson.

On Disney+ Premier Access, Emma Stone stars as the title character in Cruella. Set in 1970s London, it reveals how Estella de Vil became the notorious villain from the classic 101 Dalmations. Emma Thompson also features as Baroness von Hellman.

For documentary fans, Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In premieres on Prime tomorrow (May 29th). The film recounts Ferguson’s life growing up in Govan, Scotland to his playing days, legendary managerial career, and his 2018 brain haemorrhage.

