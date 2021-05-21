Here’s what we’ll be watching this weekend.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead premieres on Netflix today.

200 million dollars awaits Dave Bautista (My Spy, Stuber) if he can break into a zombie-infested Las Vegas quarantine zone before the city is nuked by the government. Obvs.

If you missed the final installment of the legendary Rambo series, you can catch it on NOW from today. Last Blood finds Sylvester Stallone in Mexico to save his adopted niece, who has been kidnapped by a Mexican cartel.

Also on NOW this weekend, Javier Bardem (No Country For Old Men, Eat Pray Love) and Elle Fanning (Maleficent, Teen Spirit) star in poignant drama The Roads Not Taken (available tomorrow). Bardem imagines alternate lives he could have lived, as his dementia begins to take hold.

