If you like tense thrillers, you’re in luck this weekend.

In Netflix original The Woman In The Window, Amy Adams (Arrival, Nocturnal Animals) witnesses a crime in her neighbour’s apartment – or does she?

The Secrets We Keep is available on NOW from today. Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Prometheus) kidnaps a man, seeking revenge for his alleged crimes during World War 2.

On Prime, Saint Maud is a chilling story of a private nurse who believes she has been chosen by God to save her patient’s soul.

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every weekend on Beat 102-103.