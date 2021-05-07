Cinemas are still a few weeks away from re-opening, so here’s what you can watch on the small screen this weekend.

The future of the world is in John David Washington’s hands in Christopher Nolan’s time-bending thriller Tenet. It’s streaming on NOW from today.

Washington is also part of an all-star line up in Netflix original Monster but it’s Kelvin Harrison Jr who takes centre stage in this adaptation of the award-winning novel by Walter Dean Myers.

Prime subscribers can see Liam Neeson in Honest Thief. A notorious bank robber makes a deal with the FBI, only to find himself betrayed by two ruthless agents.

