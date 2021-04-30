We have action and comedy taken care of this week!

Michael B Jordan is out for revenge in Prime original (Tom Clancy’s) Without Remorse. When a Navy SEAL’s family is killed in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, he exposes a plot which threatens to throw the US and Russia into war.

Seth Rogen meets his own ancestor in Sky original An American Pickle. Rogen plays both lead characters in this quirky comedy. It’s streaming on NOW.

And for younger viewers, a family road trip is upended by a robot apocalypse in animated Netflix original The Mitchells vs The Machines.

