Fancy a movie? Here’s what’s showing at your local cinema.

Aladdin is the latest animated classic to to get a live-action remake. So far, it has split opinion but you can judge for yourself this weekend!

Rocketman is the story of Elton John’s rise to fame and the struggles that followed. Taron Egerton has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in the title role.

Kids and grown-ups alike will get a kick out of The Secret Life Of Pets 2 – the sequel to 2016’s successful series opener. The cast includes Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish among others.

Friday Flicks – the latest movies releases every week on Beat 102-103

Main Aladdin pic: Walt Disney Pictures