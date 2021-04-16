Here’s what we’re watching this weekend!

Carey Mulligan stars in Promising Young Woman (the first of two Best Picture Oscar nominees this week), and she’s out for revenge following the death of her friend, and the loss of her own career years earlier. It’s available on NOW.

Emotional and innovative drama Sound of Metal (also up for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards) is now showing on Prime. Riz Ahmed is a drummer who suffers career-threatening and life-altering hearing loss.

In Netflix adventure comedy Love and Monsters, Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner, Deepater Horizon) goes in search of his girlfriend seven years after the “Monsterpocalypse”!

