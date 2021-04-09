Here’s what we’ll be watching this weekend.

Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids, Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Octavia Spencer (The Help, Hidden Figures) star as two friends who acquire super powers in Netflix original comedy Thunder Force.

On Prime, Andy Samberg (Hot Rod, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, How I Met Your Mother) live the same day over and over in comedy Palm Springs. JK Simmons (Whiplash, 21 Bridges) also features.

NOW subscribers can see Angel Has Fallen from today. Gerard Butler (300, Law Abiding Citizen) becomes as suspect on the run after an assassination attempt on the President’s life.

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.