There’s something for all tastes this weekend.

Goddzilla vs. Kong brings together two of the all-time greatest movie icons. In this new blockbuster, starring Alexander Skarsgard and Millie Bobby Brown, a human conspiracy could spell the end of all monsters – good and bad – forever. It’s available to rent on premium services now.

On Netflix, Concrete Cowboy stars Idris Elba as an estranged father who struggles to make his son see the value in his way of life in Philadelphia.

NOW subscribers can see Antebellum from today. Janelle Monáe is a successful author who finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future – before it’s too late.

On Prime, The Mauritanian is the true story of how a man imprisoned without trial at Guantanamo Bay found allies in a defence attorney and her associate. Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim and Benedict Cumberbatch star.

