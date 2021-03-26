If you like tense dramas, you’re in luck this weekend.

NOW subscribers can see Six Minutes To Midnight from today. Eddie Izzard stars as a teacher who is viewed with suspicion in pre-war England. Judi Dench and Jim Broadbent also feature.

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan star in Ammonite, a romantic drama looseley based on the life of 19th century paeleontologist Mary Anning. Critics have questioned the speculative nature of the film and it was surprisingly overlooked in awards season. It’s available from premium on demand services.

Neil Jordan’s Greta is now available on Netflix. Chloe Grace Moretz gets a disturbing surprise when she innocently returns a handbag to its owner – a seemingly pleasant older woman.

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.