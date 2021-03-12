There’s something for all ages this weekend.

On Now TV, Sam Heughan (Bloodshot, To Olivia) and Ruby Rose (Jon Wick: Chapter 2, The Meg) star in Sky original thriller S.A.S. Red Notice. It’s a race against time to stop an attack on the Chanel Tunnel.

Netflix subscribers can keep the whole family entertained with Yes Day, starring Jennifer Garner (Daredevil, Elektra). We find out what happens when parents are not allowed to say “no!” for a whole day!

Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Impossible) stars in Cherry on Apple TV+. A young man experiences all that life has to offer – romance, war, drug addiction, crime – but still struggles to find his own place in the world. Directed by the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame).

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.