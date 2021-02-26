Lots for documentary fans this week!

Bruno V Tyson (Now TV) is a behind the scenes look at one of the most famous sporting rivalries of all time. The Sky Original production is directed by Oscar winner Kevin MacDonald (Whitney, One Day In September).

On Apple TV+, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry offers fans of the singer a glimpse of what it’s like to be one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried don’t get the peaceful holiday they were hoping for in 2020 horror You Should Have Left, now streamimg on Now TV.

Joel Kinnaman is an informer for FBI agents Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen in thriller The Informer – now available on Prime. When a sting goes wrong, Kinnaman finds himself caught between the FBI, the Police and the gangsters they’re trying to bring down.

