Let us help you choose a movie to watch this weekend.

On Prime, Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, A Private War) stars as a conwoman who tricks senior citizens out of their money in I Care A Lot. But will her latest victim, played by Diane Wiest (Edward Scissorhands, The Birdcage) be her last? Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) also stars.

Now TV subscribers can see Sky Original To Olivia. Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington) and Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Death At A Funeral) star as Roald Dahl and his first wife Patricia Neal. Their 30-year marriage was beset by tragedy, including the death of their 7 year-old daughter, Olivia.

Irish crime caper Pixie is now available to buy. Olivia Cooke (Ouija, Ready Player One) wants to avenge her mother’s death by masterminding a heist, but when it goes belly-up, she finds herself on the run with Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse, Bohemian Rhapsody) and Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders, Fair City). Pat Shortt and Dylan Moran also appear.

