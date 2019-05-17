John Wick 3: Parabellum tops the bill this weekend.

Keanu Reeves is back in the third installment of the super-stylish, super-violent series.

If you can find screenings, there’s plenty more on offer this week.

Best mates Johnno and Spanner plan one last night together at an illegal rave. With a cracking old school soundtrack, Beats has been earning rave review on the indie circuit.

Breakthrough is the true story of a fourteen year-old American boy who survived against the odds after plunging into a frozen lake. Topher Grace (That 70’s Show) is among the cast.

Friday Flicks: the latest movies every week on Beat 102-103