Here’s a preview of some of the movies available to stream this weekend.

On Netflix, Malcolm & Marie stars John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman, Tenet) as a film director and Zendaya (The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man: Homecoming/Far From Home) as his girlfriend. Their relationship is put to the test on the night of his latest movie’s release.

Prime original Bliss stars Owen Wilson (Zoolander, The Wedding Crashers) and Salma Hayek (Frida, Desperado). Initially believing they are living in a simulated reality, they come to realise they must decide what’s real and in which reality they truly belong.

Now TV subscribers can see Birds of Prey from today. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn leads a group of super-heroines against crime lord Roman Sionis/Black Mask, played by Ewan McGregor.

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.