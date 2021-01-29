Here are some of the movies we recommend checking out this weekend.

In Netflix original The Dig, Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes make a significant archeological discovery. But the threat of World War 2 puts the excavation in doubt, and into perspective.

Now TV subscribers can see Sky orginal production Twist – a modern take on the Charles Dickens classic Oliver Twist. An all-star cast includes Michael Caine, Rita Ora, Lena Headley and David Walliams.

On Prime, Malin Aakerman (27 Dresses, Watchmen) has to literally fight her way back from rock bottom when her life seems to be falling apart in comedy Chick Fight. Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin also star!

