Here’s what we’ll be watching this weekend.

Now TV subscribers can see comedy drama The King of Staten Island from today. Pete Davidson (who co-wrote the screenplay with director Judd Apatow) is a young man struggling to deal with his father’s death. Marisa Tomei (The Wrestler, My Cousin Vinny) and Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire, ResevoirDogs) also star.

On Prime, Alone is a thriller which went mostly under the rader upon its release in 2020. A recently-widowed woman’s chance encounter with a stranger turns sinister. Tense, claustrophobic drama directed by John Hyams (Universal Soldier: Regeneration/Day of Reckoning).

Bill And Ted Face The Music is available to buy digitally, ahead of next week’s physical release. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter must create a song to save the world. Obviously!

