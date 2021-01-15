Here’s our pick of the movies you can watch at home this weekend.

Prime original One Night In Miami is a fictionalised accound of what happened when civil rights leader Malcom X, boxer Cassius Clay (soon to become Muhammad Ali), footballer Jim Brown and singer Sam Cooke met in a hotel room in February 1964. Based on a play of the same name, it’s the directorial debut of Oscar-winning actress Regina King.

On Netflix, Outside the Wire is an all-action thriller about a rogue drone pilot sent into a deadly militarized zone after disobeying orders. He soon finds himself working for an android officer tasked with locating a doomsday device before insurgents do.

Now TV subscribers can see comedy Blithe Spirit from today. Adapted from a Noel Coward play, Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens is a writer with divided loyalties to his current wife and his dead ex who is summoned during a seance. Co-starring Judi Dench, Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann.

