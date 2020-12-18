Fancy a cinema trip? Or a movie night at home? Here’s what’s on offer.

Gal Gadot returns to kick ass in DC sequel Wonder Woman 1984. This time, Diana Prince’s alias faces two new foes! It’s in cinemas now.

Also in cinemas (ahead of a Netflix release on the 23rd), George Clooney directs and stars in post-apocalyptic drama The Midnight Sky. An Arctic scientist races to stop a crew of astronauts from returning to Earth after a global catastrophe. Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo and Kyle Chandler also star.

Now TV subscribers can see Sonic The Hedgehog from today. Jim Carrey stars as Dr Robotnkik who is after Sonic’s super speed powers!

