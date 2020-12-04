With cinemas allowed to open, you have the option of the big screen again from this weekend.

Apple original film Wolfwalkers comes from Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon. A young wolf hunter befriends a girl from a tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night. It’s in cinemas now.

If you haven’t seen documentary Finding Jack Charlton, why not catch it on the big screen! It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the England World Cup winner who also became a national hero in Ireland.

Netflix original Mank is directed by David Fincher and stars Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz – the screenwriter on the film Citizen Kane. This biographical drama is the story behind one of the most iconic scripts and movies of all time.

Now TV subscribers can see Dolittle from today. Robert Downey Jr takes up the title role in this latest big-budget adaptation of the story. The voice cast includes Emma Thompson, Rami Malek and Tom Holland.

