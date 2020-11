Here’s what’s on our watch list this week.

Russell Crowe takes road rage to whole new level in thriller Unhinged – available to rent (Sky Store, iTunes, YouTube etc) now.

Now TV subscribers can see Last Christmas from today. Amelia Clarke strikes up a relationship with mysterious stranger Henry Golding.

Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne teach each other some life lessons in Life In A Year on Amazon Prime Video.

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.