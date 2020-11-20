Here are our movies to choose from this weekend!

Four students get more than they bargained for when they form a witches’ coven in The Craft: Legacy – a sequel to the 90s fantasy-horror. It’s available to buy (YouTube, SkyStore, iTunes etc).

A Christmas Gift from Bob is the true story of busker James Bowen and his cat Bob whose friendship on the streets of London touched millions around the world. You can rent it digitally now.

Maybe it’s a documentary you’re after. Disney+ is premiering the National Geographic-produced The Real Right Stuff – which pulls from hundreds of hours of archive and unseen footage to tell the story of the first Americans in space.

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.