Here are your movie-night options for this weekend!

You can get into the festive spirit early this year with Netflix original Jing Jangle: A Christmas Journey – a family musical adventure starring Forrest Whitaker and featuring songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence and more.

Whittaker plays a toy maker whose prize posession is stolen so his granddaughter has to intervene!

Now TV subscribers can see the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit from today. A German boy’s view of the world is turned on its head when he discovers his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic.

Disney’s Mulan is now available to buy. A remake of the animated classic, it tells the story of a girl who steps in to take her father’s place in the battle against enemy forces.

