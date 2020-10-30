Because it’s Halloween, here are a few suggestions for films to watch at home this weekend.

In Netflix original His House, a young refugee couple discover there’s more to their new home than meets the eye.

A Roald Dahl classic has been given a 2020 makeover in The Witches. Directed by Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump, The Polar Express) and starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci, it’s available to rent (Sky Store, iTunes, YouTube etc).

Now TV subscribers can see The Invisible Man from today. Elisabeth Moss is stalked by an unseen force in this updated version of the suspense classic.

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.