There’s plenty to keep the kids and grown-ups entertained this weekend.

On Amazon Prime Video, Sach Baron Cohen returns as Borat in – deep breath – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Or Borat 2 for short.

Over The Moon is an animated original from Netflix. It tells the story of a young girl who builds a rocket ship to prove to her parents that the legend of an ancient Moon goddess is true.

On Disney+, Once Upon A Snowman is a new short film from the Frozen franchise. It follows Olaf after he’s brought to life by Elsa.

NowTV subscribers can see the latest adaptation of classic novel The Secret Garden. Colin Firth and Julie Walters star alongside an excellent young cast as modern day special effects bring the story to life like never before.

