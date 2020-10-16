Courtroom drama and a literary classic are on the schedule this week!

Netflix original The Trial of the Chicago 7 features a stellar star cast and is written and directed by The West Wing creater Aaron Sorkin.

The film tells the story of the court case that followed protests at the Democratic convention on 1968.

On Amazon, Dev Patel stars as the title character in Armando Ianuuci’s adaptation of the classic Dickens novel David Copperfield.

From today, NowTV subscribers can see Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood – the true story of the friendship between beloved American kids TV presenter Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

