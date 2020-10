With cinemas closed, here’s what you can stream at home this weekend.

On Netflix, ‘The 40 Year Old Version’ is a semi-autobiographical drama about a woman struggling to make it as a writer. It was written, directed by and stars Radha Blank.

On NowTV, Vin Diesel is a soldier brought back to life with superhuman abilities in Bloodshot.

