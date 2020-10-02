Here’s what’s new in cinemas and online this weekend.

In cinemas, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Love/Hate, Dublin Murders) stars in bleak Irish drama Rialto.

After the death of his father and loss of his job, a married man strikes up a relationship with a teenage boy – putting his family-life at risk.

Also on the big screen – but something completely different – The Elfkins should keep the little ones entertained. A group of helpful elves team up to save a bakery.

In cinemas just ahead of a Netflix release, Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing/The Newsroom) writes and directs The Trial of the Chicago 7. Featuring an all-star cast, it tells the true story of the fallout from the 1968 Democratic National Convention protests.

At home, NowTV subscribers can see Just Mercy. Another powerful true story, Michael B. Jordan is lawyer Bryan Stevenson who makes legal history in defending those wrongly condemned or not afforded proper representation.

