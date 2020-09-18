Here’s what you can see on the big and small screen this weekend.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their roles as Bill and Ted to save the world through music in Bill & Ted Face the Music, in cinemas now.

If you missed the most recent installment in the Terminator series, catch it from today on Now TV. Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger star in Terminator: Dark Fate.

In selected cinemas, French cult classic La Haine has been re-released to celebrate its 25th anniversary. If you’ve never seen it, add it to your list – you won’t regret it.

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.