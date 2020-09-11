Here’s what you can see on the big and small screen this weekend.

In cinemas, Javier Bardem stars as a husband and father suffering from early onset dementia in moving drama The Roads Not Taken.

Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek and Laura Linney also feature.

Also on the big screen, After We Collided is the steamy movie adaptation of the adult novel of the same name by Anna Todd.

NowTV subscribers can see Le Mans ’66 from today. It tells the story of Ford’s audacious attempt to build a car to take on Ferrari in the famous 24-hour race.

Matt Damon and Christian Bale are behind the wheel.

On Disney+, Ewan McGregor stars as a grown-up Christopher Robin as he’s re-united Winnie the Pooh.

On Netflix The Babysitter: Killer Queen is a comedy horror sequel to 2017’s The Babysitter.

Two years after surviving the forces of evil (his hot babysitter & co.) central character Cole has to do it all over again!

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.