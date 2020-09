Here’s what awaits you if you fancy a movie night this weekend.

In cinemas, X-Men spin-off The New Mutants sees a group of teenagers with super-powers fight to save themselves in a containment facility.

The long-awaited and much-delayed Mulan is now on Disney+. It’s a live-action remake of the 1998 animated classic.

For NowTV subscribers, Helen Mirren falls for the charms of con man Ian McKellan in The Good Liar.

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.