Here’s what you can see on the big or small screen this weekend.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is the biggest cinema release since lockdown.

Secret agent John David Washington is tasked with preventing World War 3 in this time-bending blockbuster.

On your TV, Ava is available to rent (Sky Store, iTunes, YouTube etc).

Jessica Chastain plays the title character – an assassin who has a habit of getting too close to her targets for Colin Farrell’s liking. John Malkovich also stars.

For the kids – big and small – Abominable premieres on NowTV.

This DreamWorks/Pearl Studios co-production takes viewers on an epic journey to the Himalayas.

