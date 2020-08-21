Here’s what’s available on the big and small screen this weekend.

If you fancy a socially-distanced trip to the cinema, you can see Stranger Things’ Joe Keery star as a psychopathic social media-obsessed cab driver in disturbing thriller Spree.

In Netflix original The Sleepover, a bunch of kids go on an overnight adventure to save their parents, whose double life lands them in trouble.

Now TV customers can see Zombieland: Double Tap. Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eiseneberg and Emma Stone reprise their roles as zombie killers in this comedy horror sequel.

