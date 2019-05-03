Whether you’re staying in or heading to the cinema this weekend, we’ve got you sorted.

Zac Efron takes on the role of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in the eagerly anticipated Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile, which is playing on demand now.

If it’s a comedy you’re after, Long Shot is for you. Presidential candidate Charlize Theron gets reacquainted with the guy she used to babysit – Seth Rogen.

Fans of The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings will be interested in seeing Tolkien. Nicholas Hoult stars in this biopic which tells the story of the author’s early life including his experiences in World Wars 1 and 2.

And if all of that is not enough, A Dog’s Journey – the sequel to 2017’s A Dog’s Purpose – sees Bailey return for a new life and even more adventure!