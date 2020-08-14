Choices for the big and small screen this week.

Pinocchio is an Italian production of the beloved classic children’s story of the same name.

Oscar winner Roberto Benigni (Life Is Beautiful) stars as carpenter Geppetto as live action meets CGI to bring the famous tale of a wooden puppet-turned-human boy to life for a new generation. It’s in cinemas from today.

Jamie Foxx (Ray, Law Abiding Citizen) stars in Netflix original Project Power. A new pill, which gives users superpowers for five minutes, has fallen into the wrong hands – along with Foxx’s daughter.

In emotional War-time drama Summerland (available to rent – Sky Store, YouTube, iTunes etc), Gemma Arterton (Quantum of Solace) changes her outlook on life when a young evacuee from London is placed in her care.

For Now TV subscribers, a first chance (or second if you caught it in cinemas) to see Jumanji: The Next Level. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan face a new adventure in the fourth installment of the series.

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.